Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,247,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 75,970 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,459,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,124,330,000 after buying an additional 25,315,159 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $274,694,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,106.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,619,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,967,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.