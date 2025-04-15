Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $32,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 11,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,291,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $356.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The company has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $374.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.67.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Home Depot from $431.00 to $424.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.08.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

