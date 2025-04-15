Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 38,133 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $22,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRT. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Copart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Copart by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Insider Activity at Copart

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRT

Copart Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CPRT opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.