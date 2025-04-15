Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 8,956 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $25,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 728,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.34 and a 1-year high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 17,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.62, for a total transaction of $2,849,868.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,855,091.88. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total transaction of $835,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

