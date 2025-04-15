Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 7,572 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $65,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,235,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $200.25 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.36 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.15.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

