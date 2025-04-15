Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,937 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $54,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 871,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,438,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,025,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,003,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $150.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

