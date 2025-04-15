H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a 5.6% increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

H.B. Fuller has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 56 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 19.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

H.B. Fuller stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. 300,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.16. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.55 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FUL. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on H.B. Fuller from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Vertical Research cut shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of H.B. Fuller from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on H.B. Fuller from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.66 per share, with a total value of $198,310.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,310. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

