Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of HWC stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $48.69. 950,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,973. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HWC. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

