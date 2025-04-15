Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Has $276,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $414,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,271 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 228,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $21.37 and a 52 week high of $29.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

