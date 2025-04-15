Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,243 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $206.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

