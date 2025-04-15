Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,426 FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $1,984,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 110,179 shares during the period. Finally, Grantvest Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at $272,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The stock has a market cap of $209.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.07.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

