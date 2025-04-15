Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.17. 168,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 567,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Harmony Biosciences

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $774,228.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,679 over the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 68.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 230,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,217,000 after buying an additional 93,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,733,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 110.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 40,416 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

