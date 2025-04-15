Head to Head Analysis: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Free Report) and UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and UMB Financial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp $292.68 million 2.38 $88.46 million $121.02 8.22 UMB Financial $1.47 billion 4.52 $441.24 million $8.99 10.15

UMB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 30.22% 15.22% 1.62% UMB Financial 15.76% 13.73% 0.98%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and UMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMB Financial has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and UMB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 UMB Financial 0 3 4 0 2.57

UMB Financial has a consensus target price of $124.57, indicating a potential upside of 36.53%. Given UMB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UMB Financial is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $18.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. UMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UMB Financial pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UMB Financial has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of UMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of UMB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UMB Financial beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California that provides various banking services to businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers range of lending products comprising commercial and residential real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, and consumer loans, as well as equipment leases and credit card services; commercial products, including term loans, lines of credit and other working capital financing, and letters of credit; and financing products, such as automobile financing, home improvement, and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various specialized services consisting of credit card programs for merchants, lockbox and other collection services, account reconciliation, investment sweep, online account access, and electronic funds transfers through domestic and international wire and automated clearinghouse; online banking services; and investment products, such as mutual funds and annuities. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, California.

About UMB Financial

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service. The Institutional Banking segment offers fund, asset management, and healthcare service to institutional clients; and fund administration and accounting, investor service and transfer agency, mutual fund service, alternative investment service, fixed income sale, trading and underwriting, and corporate trust and escrow service, as well as institutional custody service. This segment also provides healthcare payment solution includes custodial service for health saving accounts and private label, multipurpose debit cards to insurance carriers, third-party administrator, software companies, employers, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment offers deposit account, retail credit card, private banking, installment loan, home equity line of credit, residential mortgage, as well as internet banking, ATM network, private banking, brokerage and insurance service, and investment advisory, custody, and trust services. It operates through a network of branches and offices. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.