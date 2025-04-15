Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HR. Wedbush upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HR opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -69.66%.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

