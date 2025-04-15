Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) vs. Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Solar Integrated Roofing (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) and Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Solar Integrated Roofing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Helmerich & Payne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Helmerich & Payne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solar Integrated Roofing -623.62% N/A N/A Helmerich & Payne 11.02% 11.31% 6.35%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solar Integrated Roofing 0 0 0 0 0.00 Helmerich & Payne 2 6 3 0 2.09

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Solar Integrated Roofing and Helmerich & Payne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Helmerich & Payne has a consensus price target of $31.78, indicating a potential upside of 57.71%. Given Helmerich & Payne’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helmerich & Payne is more favorable than Solar Integrated Roofing.

Risk and Volatility

Solar Integrated Roofing has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helmerich & Payne has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solar Integrated Roofing and Helmerich & Payne”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solar Integrated Roofing $37.31 million 0.03 -$27.40 million ($0.03) 0.00 Helmerich & Payne $2.76 billion 0.73 $344.17 million $3.04 6.63

Helmerich & Payne has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Integrated Roofing. Solar Integrated Roofing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helmerich & Payne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Helmerich & Payne beats Solar Integrated Roofing on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels. The company was formerly known as Landstar Development Group, Inc. and changed its name to Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. in November 2015. Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders. Through its subsidiaries, the Company designs, fabricates and operates high-performance drilling rigs in conventional and unconventional plays around the world. H&P also develops and implements advanced automation, directional drilling and survey management technologies. H&P’s fleet includes 299 land rigs in the U.S., 31 international land rigs and eight offshore platform rigs.

