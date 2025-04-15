Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.5 %
HENOY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,430. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
