Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 1.5 %

HENOY stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.66. 28,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,430. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

