Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Pickering Energy Partners raised Hess to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hess by 16,134.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,546,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,470,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,930,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,787,000 after buying an additional 927,093 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 1,381,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,697,000 after buying an additional 837,662 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after acquiring an additional 698,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hess by 164.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 769,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,290,000 after acquiring an additional 477,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 0.5 %

HES opened at $127.80 on Tuesday. Hess has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $163.98. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Analysts anticipate that Hess will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

