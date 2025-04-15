Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $45.48.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 330.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 246,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,298,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,402,000 after acquiring an additional 499,067 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 38,000.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 571,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 31,939 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

