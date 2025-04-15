Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
Hooker Furnishings Price Performance
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.
Hooker Furnishings Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -101.10%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hooker Furnishings
Hooker Furnishings Company Profile
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
