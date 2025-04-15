Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. Hooker Furnishings has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.33%. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -101.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 9,630.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Hooker Furnishings by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

