Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR) Short Interest Update

Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,600 shares, an increase of 239.1% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 234,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hour Loop Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of HOUR opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Hour Loop has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.43 million during the quarter. Hour Loop had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 1.24%.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

