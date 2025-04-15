HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Update

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,200 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the March 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HUB Cyber Security during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in HUB Cyber Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in shares of HUB Cyber Security by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,405,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 739,864 shares during the period. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUB Cyber Security stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 106,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,820. HUB Cyber Security has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

