Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HBM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of HBM opened at C$9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$8.49 and a 52-week high of C$14.33. The firm has a market cap of C$2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Francisco Javier Del Rio Del Aguila sold 12,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$155,508.00. Also, Director Peter Gerald Jan Kukielski acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.76 per share, with a total value of C$100,068.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $127,418. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

