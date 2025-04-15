ICON Price Tops $0.0889 on Top Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $94.16 million and approximately $4.95 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,072,216,741 coins and its circulating supply is 1,059,540,304 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,072,164,903.7895385 with 1,059,561,842.8321092 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.08680091 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $3,548,026.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.