IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $21,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $412,258,000. Flossbach Von Storch SE grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5,439.3% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 473,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,696,000 after purchasing an additional 464,791 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 701.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 422,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,527,000 after buying an additional 369,471 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 265.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 435,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,867,000 after buying an additional 316,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $404.65 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.14 and a 1 year high of $548.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $426.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total transaction of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total transaction of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. The trade was a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDXX

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.