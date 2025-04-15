Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,963 ($39.07) and last traded at GBX 2,959 ($39.02), with a volume of 14479772 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,921 ($38.52).
Imperial Brands Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,792.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,578.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of £24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.
Imperial Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a GBX 54.26 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Imperial Brands Company Profile
We are Imperial Brands, a global consumer-focused organisation and the fourth largest international tobacco company.
We’re driven by our purpose: to forge a path to a healthier future for moments of relaxation and pleasure. The world’s one billion adult smokers are seeking new and potentially less harmful products and we are committed to meeting their diverse and evolving needs.
