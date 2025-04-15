innogy SE (IGY.F) (ETR:IGY) Shares Up ∞ – Here’s Why

Shares of innogy SE (IGY.F) (ETR:IGY – Get Free Report) rose ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €43.86 ($49.28) and last traded at €43.60 ($48.99). Approximately 274,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares.

innogy SE (IGY.F) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €43.60 and a 200 day moving average of €43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.86.

About innogy SE (IGY.F)

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates in two divisions, Grid & Infrastructure and Retail. The Grid & Infrastructure division is involved in the operation of gas distribution network in Croatia, as well as electricity distribution network in Poland and Hungary; and water business.

