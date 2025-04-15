Insider Buying: NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) Major Shareholder Acquires 49,400 Shares of Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 49,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,134.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,500. The trade was a 5.49 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Poplar Point Capital Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 70,685 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $45,945.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 31,703 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $21,875.07.

On Thursday, February 20th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 1,836 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $1,156.68.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 3,222 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,126.52.

On Monday, February 3rd, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 2,597 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $1,662.08.

On Friday, March 7th, Poplar Point Capital Partners purchased 102 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.55 per share, for a total transaction of $56.10.

On Tuesday, March 4th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 4,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $2,320.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 385 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $234.85.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Poplar Point Capital Partners acquired 25,033 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $15,520.46.

On Friday, March 14th, Poplar Point Capital Partners bought 25,511 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,071.93.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NBY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.60. 176,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,552. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $9.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

