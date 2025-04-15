Insider Buying: Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Purchases 33,524 Shares of Stock

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw bought 33,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $23,131.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,201,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,767.28. This represents a 0.22 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.57 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,533,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 8.46% of Retractable Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.