Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $275,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 323,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,716.35. The trade was a 7.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Accel Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:ACEL opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.74 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.35. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Accel Entertainment by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accel Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 164,560 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

