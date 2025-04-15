Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 7,948 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,169,521.84. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.56, for a total value of $1,554,310.88.

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,449.44.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total transaction of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $1,808,567.40.

On Thursday, March 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.69, for a total value of $2,064,016.12.

On Thursday, February 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $2,364,609.48.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $248.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.07.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $606,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $447,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Atlassian by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $304.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.00.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

