Insider Selling: Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) SVP Sells 2,958 Shares of Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,392.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,819.12. This trade represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Anthony D’adamio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Anthony D’adamio sold 4,380 shares of Bioventus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $44,632.20.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 429,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $634.25 million, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.92. Bioventus Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bioventus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Bioventus in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Bioventus in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

