Insider Selling: Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Power Solutions International Inc (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gary S. Winemaster sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $46,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,944,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,513,418.87. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ PSIX traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $24.61. 234,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,137. The company has a market cap of $566.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08. Power Solutions International Inc has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $45.74.

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 293.35%. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,987,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new position in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,292,000. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Power Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Power Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets.

