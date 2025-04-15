Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Insider Sells 9,439 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $155,743.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $337,425. The trade was a 31.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

VRNT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.51. 1,153,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,655. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,864,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $5,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Verint Systems by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

