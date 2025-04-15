Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,879,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305,332 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Denison Mines by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,131,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838,504 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 2,738,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 223,145 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Denison Mines in the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Denison Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $3,939,000. 36.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

Denison Mines Price Performance

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -131.00 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.85. Denison Mines Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on DNN shares. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Denison Mines in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Denison Mines

Denison Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.