Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVGW. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Calavo Growers by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.36 million, a P/E ratio of -413.33 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.26.

Calavo Growers Dividend Announcement

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $169.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.99 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calavo Growers

In other news, EVP Michael A. Browne acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,675. This represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James E. Snyder bought 3,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.33 per share, for a total transaction of $74,959.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $120,312.81. The trade was a 165.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $332,699 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

