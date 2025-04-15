Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 731,914 Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 731,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,985,000. Davis Select International ETF comprises about 11.6% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Davis Select International ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Davis Select International ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select International ETF alerts:

Davis Select International ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DINT opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.11. Davis Select International ETF has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.64.

Davis Select International ETF Profile

The Davis Select International ETF (DINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI ex-US index. The fund holds an actively-managed portfolio of international companies outside the US, selected based on prospects for long-term growth of capital. DINT was launched on Mar 1, 2018 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.