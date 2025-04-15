Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,031 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,031 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000. Boeing comprises 0.8% of Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BA opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $128.88 and a twelve month high of $196.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. The trade was a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.10.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

