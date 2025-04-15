Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $284,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Integrity Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,157,000 after purchasing an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 752,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 111,034 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 712,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,131,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter.

FSMB stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.91. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.47 and a twelve month high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

