InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Raised to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 8,000 ($105.49) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 7,750 ($102.19). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 8,900 ($117.35) to GBX 7,500 ($98.89) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($102.85) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.25) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,159 ($81.21).

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) on Monday, reaching GBX 7,766 ($102.40). The company had a trading volume of 1,346,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,186. The firm has a market cap of £15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,046.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,259.82. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7,032 ($92.72) and a 1 year high of £109.75 ($144.71).

In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Byron Elmer Grote purchased 400 shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of £127.25 ($167.79) per share, for a total transaction of £50,900 ($67,114.98). Corporate insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Our presence

IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,

with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest

loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more

than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our

development pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

