International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,222 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $79,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE IBM opened at $239.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $162.62 and a 1-year high of $266.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $221.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBM. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This trade represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.