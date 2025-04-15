Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Update

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the March 15th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.17. 1,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.66. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $91.63 and a 1-year high of $114.45.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
