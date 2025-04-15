Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 226.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
NASDAQ PIE opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.25. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $22.15.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
