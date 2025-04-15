Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 69.1% from the March 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IHYF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,890. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1384 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MRA Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 562,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,740,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,069,000.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

