Invesco Ltd. Acquires 102,895 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 102,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $71,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AWI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.33.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $134.99 on Tuesday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.68 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.10 and a 200-day moving average of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.98 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.