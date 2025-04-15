Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,792,683 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 202.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,661,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792,683 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $60,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Western Union by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,021,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Western Union by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,305,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $5,895,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $13.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. As a group, analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.11.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

