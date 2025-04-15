Invesco Ltd. Acquires 654,642 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,787,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 654,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $76,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in First Horizon by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in First Horizon by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. Bank of America lifted their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Horizon from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

First Horizon Trading Up 2.1 %

FHN stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

