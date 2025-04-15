Invesco Ltd. Acquires 77,042 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 65.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $65,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its holdings in Morningstar by 194.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.44, for a total transaction of $1,182,974.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,838,335.36. The trade was a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Morningstar Price Performance

MORN stock opened at $282.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $300.22 and its 200-day moving average is $324.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.34 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

