Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,378,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,991 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BrightSpring Health Services were worth $74,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightSpring Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $24.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTSG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BrightSpring Health Services from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BrightSpring Health Services from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

