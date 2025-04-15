Invesco Ltd. Has $58.44 Million Holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,410,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $58,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Maplebear by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Price Performance

CART stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. Maplebear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.84 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Research analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.61.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

