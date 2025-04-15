Invesco Ltd. Has $61.80 Million Stock Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,200,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 64,005 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $61,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,469 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,392,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard in the third quarter valued at $2,322,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 10.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,250,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,357,000 after buying an additional 206,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lazard from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.83.

LAZ stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Lazard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is 75.19%.

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,184.60. This represents a 27.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,041,943.36. This represents a 13.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

